Sebastien Demichelis appointed deputy CEO of Groupama in Romania

Insurer Groupama has appointed Sebastien Demichelis as deputy CEO in the country.

In his role, he will “contribute to devising and implementing the company strategy in line with the Groupama values and mission, while coordinating the financial activity and the development of the life and health insurance lines, where he has relevant experience,” the company explained.

He will coordinate the company’s financial division, the individual insurance division, the legal entities division, the actuarial division, and the strategic planning and projects division. He will report to Groupama CEO Călin Matei.

Demichelis has been working with Groupama Group for more than 15 years. He has held the positions of CFO and deputy CEO of Groupama Turkey, deputy CEO of Groupama China, technical director of individual insurance at Groupama Gan Vie, and organization and strategy director at Groupama Bank.

Sebastien Demichelis is an Ecole Polytechnique of Paris graduate and has completed actuarial and agrotech studies.

(Photo: the company)

