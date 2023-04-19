Agriculture

Romania turned into second-largest importer of wheat from Ukraine

19 April 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Ukraine’s wheat exports in Q1 this year were above the average of the last five years, with the main buyer Turkey (20%), followed by Romania (16%) and Poland (7%), according to UkrAgroConsult, the largest consultancy company in the agricultural segment in Ukraine.

Separately, the European Commission reported that during the current marketing year (that started last July), Romania brought from outside the European Union 847,500 tonnes of wheat, being the second largest importer after Estonia (2.7 mln tonnes), Economica.net reported. Of this quantity, between July and January, 556,788 tonnes came from Ukraine.

For comparison, throughout the 2021/2022 marketing year, Romania imported only 32,240 tonnes of wheat, of which 2,224 tonnes were from Ukraine.

As for maize, China is the first buyer of Ukrainian crops, and Romania is the second buyer. But most of the maize that has reached Romania has only transited the country as the target markets for Ukrainian maize include Asian and African destinations, according to UkrAgroConsult.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Tags
#Ukraine
Read next
Normal
Agriculture

Romania turned into second-largest importer of wheat from Ukraine

19 April 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Ukraine’s wheat exports in Q1 this year were above the average of the last five years, with the main buyer Turkey (20%), followed by Romania (16%) and Poland (7%), according to UkrAgroConsult, the largest consultancy company in the agricultural segment in Ukraine.

Separately, the European Commission reported that during the current marketing year (that started last July), Romania brought from outside the European Union 847,500 tonnes of wheat, being the second largest importer after Estonia (2.7 mln tonnes), Economica.net reported. Of this quantity, between July and January, 556,788 tonnes came from Ukraine.

For comparison, throughout the 2021/2022 marketing year, Romania imported only 32,240 tonnes of wheat, of which 2,224 tonnes were from Ukraine.

As for maize, China is the first buyer of Ukrainian crops, and Romania is the second buyer. But most of the maize that has reached Romania has only transited the country as the target markets for Ukrainian maize include Asian and African destinations, according to UkrAgroConsult.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Tags
#Ukraine
Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

19 April 2023
Romanians abroad
Romanian microbiologist selected as backup crew member for first NASA mission simulating a stay on Mars
11 April 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian Agricover Holding announces plans for IPO on the Bucharest Stock Exchange
30 March 2023
Interviews
Interview with AI: Here’s what Chat GPT-4 knows about Romania-Insider.com
22 March 2023
Transport
Romanian airline Blue Air enters insolvency
17 March 2023
Business
Romania’s financial regulator withdraws license of insurer Euroins, asks for its bankruptcy
14 March 2023
Tech
Broadband in Romania among the five cheapest in the world
09 March 2023
M&A
Greek PPC seals takeover deal for Enel's Romanian assets for EUR 1.26 bln
03 March 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Shares of Romanian state-owned energy companies surge on high dividend expectations