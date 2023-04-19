Romania turned into second-largest importer of wheat from Ukraine

Ukraine’s wheat exports in Q1 this year were above the average of the last five years, with the main buyer Turkey (20%), followed by Romania (16%) and Poland (7%), according to UkrAgroConsult, the largest consultancy company in the agricultural segment in Ukraine.

Separately, the European Commission reported that during the current marketing year (that started last July), Romania brought from outside the European Union 847,500 tonnes of wheat, being the second largest importer after Estonia (2.7 mln tonnes), Economica.net reported. Of this quantity, between July and January, 556,788 tonnes came from Ukraine.

For comparison, throughout the 2021/2022 marketing year, Romania imported only 32,240 tonnes of wheat, of which 2,224 tonnes were from Ukraine.

As for maize, China is the first buyer of Ukrainian crops, and Romania is the second buyer. But most of the maize that has reached Romania has only transited the country as the target markets for Ukrainian maize include Asian and African destinations, according to UkrAgroConsult.

