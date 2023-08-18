Romania may seek second-hand ships after scrapping military corvettes contract

The Romanian Ministry of National Defense is preparing to equip the Naval Forces with second-hand ships, sources from within the ministry told Bursa.ro.

In early August, Romania announced it scrapped the EUR 1.2 billion acquisition of multi-role military corvettes.

The contract winner, French Naval Group, failed to sign the frame contract within the deadline, the Ministry of Defence announced at that time. The agreement also included the maintenance of two frigates owned by the Romanian Naval Forces.

After scrapping the contract, the ministry did not suggest any solution for continuing the Naval Forces endowment program. Even on the occasion of the Day of the Romanian Navy, on August 15, no solution was presented by President Klaus Iohannis, Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu or Angel Tîlvăr, the Minister of National Defense.

(Photo source: Kamchai Charoenpongchai/Dreamstime.com)