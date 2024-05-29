The Railway Reform Authority (ARF) announced that it canceled the procurement procedure for 12 hydrogen-based electric frames because no one signed up for the auction, according to Economica.net.

ARF said it would initiate a new market consultation, after which it would decide on its future strategy for purchasing the 12 electric frames based on hydrogen fuel cells.

The previous tender (the second) had been canceled because the Alstom-Linde Gaz offer was declared non-compliant.

The contract is estimated at EUR 320 million-500 million, of which EUR 100 million would come under the National Resilience Facility (PNRR).

"The Railway Reform Authority (ARF) informs that on May 28, 2024, the procedure for the purchase of 12 electric frames based on hydrogen fuel cells, financed by the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR), has been canceled - automatically - in the public procurement system, SEAP, under the conditions that no offer was submitted," the institution announced on its Facebook page.

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)