Newsroom
Submitted by Newsroom on Fri, 09/13/2019 - 11:15
Social
Romanian teacher detained after pepper spraying two of her pupils
13 September 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

A 43-year-old teacher from Satu Mare, in north-western Romania, was detained for 24 hours after pepper spraying two of her pupils, ages 6 and 7, during class, local Mediafax reported. The teacher said that the two pupils were disturbing the class.

The incident occurred on Wednesday, September 11, at the secondary school in Santău commune, according to representatives of the Satu Mare County Police Inspectorate. Following the incident, the entire school was evacuated. The two pupils, a boy and a girl, received medical attention from the school’s doctor.

The school decided to end the teacher’s employment contract following this incident. The woman is now facing charges of ill treatment of minors and abusive behavior.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea)

Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior News & Features Writer

Irina holds a BA in Journalism. Her hobbies include reading, dancing, photography and she is passionate about music (especially Icelandic music), writing and Japanese literature. In the past, she has worked as an editor for an indoor-circuit TV station and also collaborated with several newspapers. You can send her press releases or feedback on her articles by e-mailing [email protected]

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Thu, 10/18/2018 - 15:02
18 October 2018
Social
Study: Many Romanian teachers agree with dictatorship, death penalty

Many Romanian teachers agree with a dictatorial regime, declare themselves for the death penalty, and feel that...

Comments
Normal
Newsroom
Submitted by Newsroom on Fri, 09/13/2019 - 11:15
Social
Romanian teacher detained after pepper spraying two of her pupils
13 September 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

A 43-year-old teacher from Satu Mare, in north-western Romania, was detained for 24 hours after pepper spraying two of her pupils, ages 6 and 7, during class, local Mediafax reported. The teacher said that the two pupils were disturbing the class.

The incident occurred on Wednesday, September 11, at the secondary school in Santău commune, according to representatives of the Satu Mare County Police Inspectorate. Following the incident, the entire school was evacuated. The two pupils, a boy and a girl, received medical attention from the school’s doctor.

The school decided to end the teacher’s employment contract following this incident. The woman is now facing charges of ill treatment of minors and abusive behavior.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea)

Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior News & Features Writer

Irina holds a BA in Journalism. Her hobbies include reading, dancing, photography and she is passionate about music (especially Icelandic music), writing and Japanese literature. In the past, she has worked as an editor for an indoor-circuit TV station and also collaborated with several newspapers. You can send her press releases or feedback on her articles by e-mailing [email protected]

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Thu, 10/18/2018 - 15:02
18 October 2018
Social
Study: Many Romanian teachers agree with dictatorship, death penalty

Many Romanian teachers agree with a dictatorial regime, declare themselves for the death penalty, and feel that...

Comments
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
Close
40