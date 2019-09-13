Romanian teacher detained after pepper spraying two of her pupils

A 43-year-old teacher from Satu Mare, in north-western Romania, was detained for 24 hours after pepper spraying two of her pupils, ages 6 and 7, during class, local Mediafax reported. The teacher said that the two pupils were disturbing the class.

The incident occurred on Wednesday, September 11, at the secondary school in Santău commune, according to representatives of the Satu Mare County Police Inspectorate. Following the incident, the entire school was evacuated. The two pupils, a boy and a girl, received medical attention from the school’s doctor.

The school decided to end the teacher’s employment contract following this incident. The woman is now facing charges of ill treatment of minors and abusive behavior.

