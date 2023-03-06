Romania's Sabrina Voinea wins two gold medals at Doha artistic gymnastics World Cup

Romania's Sabrina Maneca-Voinea claimed two gold medals on Saturday, March 4, at the International Gymnastics Federation's World Cup in Doha, Qatar.

Only 15 years old, Sabrina won gold at the balance beam and floor exercise.

Already a European junior champion, Sabrina made the podium during her debut at the senior level. Her mother and coach, Camelia Vionea, was also a world and European champion, as well as an Olympic silver medalist in gymnastics.

Sabrina, who is trained at the national team in Bucharest by Camelia Voinea and Cristi Moldovan, is part of the program “Ţară, ţară, vrem campioane!” ("Country, country, we want champions!"), coordinated by Mariana Bitang and Octavian Bellu and financed by OMV Petrom, according to Adevarul.

“[Sabrina] performed a difficulty-filled beam routine, including a round-off layout full twist, landed with a small smile,” and was greeted by “her mum and coach, Camelia Voinea, an Olympian famous for her original choreography and difficulty on floor exercise in the 1980s,” says Olympics.com.

Sabrina Maneca-Voinea has already started preparing for the senior European championships in April.

(Photo source: FIG, Federation Internationale de Gymnastique on Twitter)