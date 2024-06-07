Romania’s ruling coalition gives up nominating joint presidential candidate

The leaders of the Romanian ruling coalition formed by the Social Democrats (PSD) and Liberals (PNL), Marcel Ciolacu and respectively Nicolae Ciuca, speaking separately for Antena 3, have both announced that their parties will have their own presidential candidates this autumn, abandoning the idea of a joint candidate. None of them confirmed, however, their candidacy.

While Liberal leader Ciuca has already launched an informal electoral campaign weeks ago, the Social Democrat president is also expected to compete on behalf of his party.

Nicolae Ciuca said that the Liberal Party will take the final decision on June 10 or 11, after the local and European elections, Libertatea reported. But the formal decision has to be endorsed by a congress of the party, most likely in July, he explained.

For his part, Marcel Ciolacu said that “it is impossible for the Social Democrats not to have their own candidate for the presidential elections," according to Euronews Romania. But he avoided saying concretely whether he will be nominated.

Social Democrat leader Ciolacu, currently serving as prime minister, announced that the presidential elections will take place on September 15 and 19, while the parliamentary elections will be scheduled on December 8.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea)