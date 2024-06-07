Politics

Romania’s ruling coalition gives up nominating joint presidential candidate

07 June 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The leaders of the Romanian ruling coalition formed by the Social Democrats (PSD) and Liberals (PNL), Marcel Ciolacu and respectively Nicolae Ciuca, speaking separately for Antena 3, have both announced that their parties will have their own presidential candidates this autumn, abandoning the idea of a joint candidate. None of them confirmed, however, their candidacy.

While Liberal leader Ciuca has already launched an informal electoral campaign weeks ago, the Social Democrat president is also expected to compete on behalf of his party.

Nicolae Ciuca said that the Liberal Party will take the final decision on June 10 or 11, after the local and European elections, Libertatea reported. But the formal decision has to be endorsed by a congress of the party, most likely in July, he explained.

For his part, Marcel Ciolacu said that “it is impossible for the Social Democrats not to have their own candidate for the presidential elections," according to Euronews Romania. But he avoided saying concretely whether he will be nominated.

Social Democrat leader Ciolacu, currently serving as prime minister, announced that the presidential elections will take place on September 15 and 19, while the parliamentary elections will be scheduled on December 8.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea)

Normal
Politics

Romania’s ruling coalition gives up nominating joint presidential candidate

07 June 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The leaders of the Romanian ruling coalition formed by the Social Democrats (PSD) and Liberals (PNL), Marcel Ciolacu and respectively Nicolae Ciuca, speaking separately for Antena 3, have both announced that their parties will have their own presidential candidates this autumn, abandoning the idea of a joint candidate. None of them confirmed, however, their candidacy.

While Liberal leader Ciuca has already launched an informal electoral campaign weeks ago, the Social Democrat president is also expected to compete on behalf of his party.

Nicolae Ciuca said that the Liberal Party will take the final decision on June 10 or 11, after the local and European elections, Libertatea reported. But the formal decision has to be endorsed by a congress of the party, most likely in July, he explained.

For his part, Marcel Ciolacu said that “it is impossible for the Social Democrats not to have their own candidate for the presidential elections," according to Euronews Romania. But he avoided saying concretely whether he will be nominated.

Social Democrat leader Ciolacu, currently serving as prime minister, announced that the presidential elections will take place on September 15 and 19, while the parliamentary elections will be scheduled on December 8.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea)

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

07 June 2024
Culture
British filmmaker Charley Ottley launches “Discover Oltenia” film
07 June 2024
Society
Update: At least 13 injured in large explosion at Dedeman DIY store in Romania’s Botoșani
07 June 2024
Environment
Main candidates for Bucharest mayor respond to 10 questions on environmental issues
07 June 2024
Energy
Green energy: New CleanTech Accelerator targets startups in Romania and SEE
07 June 2024
Politics
Romania’s ruling coalition gives up nominating joint presidential candidate
06 June 2024
Transport
Romania’s famous mountain road Transfăgărăşan reopens this week
06 June 2024
HR
Artificial intelligence gains popularity among employees in Romania, eJobs survey says
06 June 2024
Sports
Romanian police officers on mission to Germany during the European Football Championship