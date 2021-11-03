Romania Rocks literature festival kicks off at ICR London

The second edition of the Romania Rocks literature festival takes place at the Romanian Cultural Institute (ICR) in London and online between November 3 and November 9.

The program of the Romanian-British literature festival includes interviews, special events and performances with the brightest & best literary minds from both countries, according to ICR London.

Well-known British authors of the moment such as Tracy Chevalier, Jonathan Coe, Georgina Harding, Monique Roffey, Philippe Sands and Lionel Shriver, together with the Romanian writers Lavinia Branişte, Mircea Cărtărescu, Ioana Nicolaie, Ioana Pârvulescu, Doina Ruşti and Miruna Vlada will be the protagonists of the Rock Talks interviews, News.ro reported.

The Romania Rocks 2 program also includes two special events dedicated to poetry and translations, a meeting with renowned author Magda Cârneci and Jennifer Clement and Carles Torner, and a rock concert performed by Moses.

A recording of the talk between Mircea Cărtărescu, Georgina Harding and Philippe Sands, moderated by the British journalist Anne McElvoy in the BBC studio, will be broadcast on BBC Radio 3 on November 23.

The events are filmed and will be available subsequently on Facebook, YouTube and the websites of the ICR London & European Literature Network. Further details here.

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)