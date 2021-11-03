Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Wed, 11/03/2021 - 14:34
Events

Romania Rocks literature festival kicks off at ICR London

03 November 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The second edition of the Romania Rocks literature festival takes place at the Romanian Cultural Institute (ICR) in London and online between November 3 and November 9. 

The program of the Romanian-British literature festival includes interviews, special events and performances with the brightest & best literary minds from both countries, according to ICR London.

Well-known British authors of the moment such as Tracy Chevalier, Jonathan Coe, Georgina Harding, Monique Roffey, Philippe Sands and Lionel Shriver, together with the Romanian writers Lavinia Branişte, Mircea Cărtărescu, Ioana Nicolaie, Ioana Pârvulescu, Doina Ruşti and Miruna Vlada will be the protagonists of the Rock Talks interviews, News.ro reported.

The Romania Rocks 2 program also includes two special events dedicated to poetry and translations, a meeting with renowned author Magda Cârneci and Jennifer Clement and Carles Torner, and a rock concert performed by Moses.

A recording of the talk between Mircea Cărtărescu, Georgina Harding and Philippe Sands, moderated by the British journalist Anne McElvoy in the BBC studio, will be broadcast on BBC Radio 3 on November 23. 

The events are filmed and will be available subsequently on Facebook, YouTube and the websites of the ICR London & European Literature Network. Further details here.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Thu, 10/21/2021 - 13:37
01 November 2021
RI +
Transylvania’s history in 100-word stories: An interview with the Romanian-born author
Normal
Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Wed, 11/03/2021 - 14:34
Events

Romania Rocks literature festival kicks off at ICR London

03 November 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The second edition of the Romania Rocks literature festival takes place at the Romanian Cultural Institute (ICR) in London and online between November 3 and November 9. 

The program of the Romanian-British literature festival includes interviews, special events and performances with the brightest & best literary minds from both countries, according to ICR London.

Well-known British authors of the moment such as Tracy Chevalier, Jonathan Coe, Georgina Harding, Monique Roffey, Philippe Sands and Lionel Shriver, together with the Romanian writers Lavinia Branişte, Mircea Cărtărescu, Ioana Nicolaie, Ioana Pârvulescu, Doina Ruşti and Miruna Vlada will be the protagonists of the Rock Talks interviews, News.ro reported.

The Romania Rocks 2 program also includes two special events dedicated to poetry and translations, a meeting with renowned author Magda Cârneci and Jennifer Clement and Carles Torner, and a rock concert performed by Moses.

A recording of the talk between Mircea Cărtărescu, Georgina Harding and Philippe Sands, moderated by the British journalist Anne McElvoy in the BBC studio, will be broadcast on BBC Radio 3 on November 23. 

The events are filmed and will be available subsequently on Facebook, YouTube and the websites of the ICR London & European Literature Network. Further details here.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Thu, 10/21/2021 - 13:37
01 November 2021
RI +
Transylvania’s history in 100-word stories: An interview with the Romanian-born author
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

02 November 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romania’s Romgaz will pay USD 1 bln for ExxonMobil’s stake in Black Sea gas project
02 November 2021
Business
Consumer protection authority slaps heavy sanctions on big food retailers in Bucharest
26 October 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian entrepreneur lists his agriculture group to raise money for expansion
17 October 2021
Sports
Russian-Ukrainian Team Spirit wins Dota 2 world championship in Bucharest
14 October 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian software company announces biggest IT listing on the Bucharest Stock Exchange
14 October 2021
Social
Journalist investigation reveals corruption within Romanian Orthodox Church
12 October 2021
Community
Expat in Romania - Joseph Long (US): Romania has brought me good food and great people
25 October 2021
RI +
Back home: Two Romanians left France to start a cider business in Transylvania