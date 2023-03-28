Romania to revise 2030 RES-E target from 30.7% to 34%

Romania will increase from 30.7% to 34% the target for the share of electricity derived from renewable resources (RES-E), inked in the Integrated National Energy and Climate Change Plan (NECP) 2021-2030, according to Casian Niţulescu, state secretary in the Ministry of Energy, Economica.net reported.

Rising the RES-E target above the 30.7% level, seen by the EU as lacking ambition, was announced in the spring of 2022.

Achieving the new goal would be backed by the several billion euros that Romanian companies can use from the Modernization Fund and the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR).

Under the PNRR, Romania has EUR 1.6 billion for the energy sector, of which EUR 460 mln is allocated for renewable energy (950 MW by 2024) and EUR 300 mln for high-efficiency cogeneration.

Under the Modernization Fund, transmission system operator Transelectrica will receive EUR 400 mln to strengthen the grid. One of the projects is the modernization of the Constanţa Nord – Medgidia Sud power line to enable the connection of wind and solar power projects with an overall installed capacity of 600 MW.

