Politics

Political vehicle reportedly with Mircea Geoana behind launches in Romania

14 February 2024

Although not a declared political (but rather civic) project and not openly aimed to support NATO Deputy Secretary General Mircea Geoana (but with his picture hidden somewhere among its pages), Romania Renaste – an initiative "of all the Romanians" - was launched online.

Geoana has visibly expressed his presidential ambitions through frequent visits paid in Romanian cities and meetings with representatives of public institutions – although his position prevented him from openly announcing his candidacy. 

Romania has a deeply corrupt political elite, and its economy is far from a functioning market economy – is the message of the civic initiative, surprisingly not far from the radical message of the other radical parties already tagged as far-right (AUR, SOC). Not far from "Make Romania Great Again," the Romania Renaste initiative remains loyal to European, democratic, and free market values. 

However, Romania Renaste argues for a more direct and active implication of the state in the economy and all sectors.

"The Romanian state is no longer functioning. It's a conclusion we've all come to, unfortunately. Romania is now struggling between mediocrity, incompetence, and populism. If we want a functional democracy and a healthy state of law, we all need to contribute to the rebuilding and transformation of Romania," according to the initiative's website.

"In Romania, we can no longer talk about a functional [market] economy for many years. The economic model has failed. In Romania, the economy hardly survives from one day to another. [it's] worse than in the 90s: there is no predictability, competitiveness, or level playing field. Because of this, many Romanians started questioning the significant benefits of Romania's EU membership and expressing populist and anti-European ideas," the initiative comments on the economic side.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Renasteromania.ro screenshot)

