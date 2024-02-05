Sports

Davis Cup: Romanian men’s tennis team relegated to World Group II after losing to Greece

05 February 2024

Romania’s men’s tennis team lost 0-4 against Greece in the play-off match to remain in the World Group I of the Davis Cup. 

The match took place in the “Liossia Olympic” Sports Hall in Athens. Romania’s captain Gabriel Trifu sent tennis players Marius Copil, Nicholas David Ionel, Cezar Crețu, Luca Preda, and Victor Cornea onto the field, according to G4Media.

Greece fielded the stars Stefanos Tsitsipas and Aristotelis Thanos. The first bested Marius Copil 6-3, 6-4, while the second did the same with Nicholas David Ionel 4-6, 6-3, 6-2. 

The other games took place on Sunday, starting with the doubles: Petros and Stefanos Tsitsipas – Marius Copil and Victor Cornea 6-7 (4-7), 6-3, 6-4, and Ioannis Xilas – Luca Preda 6-1, 6-4. 

As a result of the games lost, Romania was relegated to the World Group II of the Davis Cup.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Marius Copil on Facebook)

