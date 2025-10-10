Romania reports record levels of precipitation after cyclone Barbara in early October

Unprecedented amounts of precipitation have been recorded in Romania as cyclone Barbara hit the country on October 5-8, according to the authorities. At the same time, Bucharest exceeded the absolute maximum levels of rain for October.

“Between October 5–8, 2025, Romania was affected by the Mediterranean cyclone Barbara, which formed over the Ionian Sea and later moved along a trans-Balkan trajectory. It brought a significant moisture influx and caused record amounts of precipitation, especially in the south and southeast of the country. In Bucharest, the absolute maxima for October were reached or exceeded,” said the Ministry of Environment.

According to the institution, 139.4 l/sqm were recorded at the Băneasa station, in northern Bucharest, surpassing the previous record of 131.8 l/sqm.

“At the regional level, the highest values were recorded in southern Muntenia and western Dobrogea, where amounts frequently exceeded 150 l/sqm. The highest level reported was at the Giurgiu meteorological station, with 193 l/sqm,” the ministry added.

Red code warnings from Romania’s National Meteorological Administration were extended to Bucharest, Ilfov, and Giurgiu counties, along with Constanța, Ialomița, and Călărași in the last days of the cyclone. The ministry highlighted that the warnings were justified, as field teams confirmed the extent of the phenomenon through measurements and direct actions: flooded streets, water accumulation on sewer networks, fallen trees, and material damage.

“Compared to multi-annual climatological averages, these values are more than twice the usual amounts for October. The data confirm both the extreme character of the phenomenon and the general trend of increasing precipitation intensity in the context of climate change,” the institution argued.

Romanian firefighters intervened in 110 localities across 22 counties and in Bucharest to deal with flooded buildings and yards, as well as 129 fallen trees, following the heavy rains.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos | Octav Ganea)