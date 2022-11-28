Romania ready to get involved in Ukraine's reconstruction

Romania will get involved in the reconstruction of Ukraine through projects led by the European Commission, as part of the European Union's effort, but also through projects that could take place "under the Romanian flag", declared the Ambassador of Romania to Ukraine, Alexandru Victor Micula.

Romania is currently working, together with the European Commission, the World Bank and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, on the financing mechanism for the reconstruction of Ukraine, the head of the Romanian embassy in Kyiv said.

"We have some experience with the reconstruction and modernization of kindergartens in the Republic of Moldova. Let's say this could be a field where we would like to undertake some projects under the Romanian flag. [...] Until we undertake a national project, we will continue to contribute through multilateral mechanisms to help Ukraine", said Alexandru Victor Micula, according to Wall-street.ro.

The Romanian ambassador, who began his mandate in Kyiv in July of this year, emphasized that the needs of the Ukrainians are massive and that they "grow exponentially as the hostilities continue".

"By the time I arrived at the post, the number of completely or partially destroyed objectives had already doubled, and as the Ukrainian territory was liberated, we found that the level of destruction in the respective areas was enormous. So the needs grow exponentially as the hostilities continue," Micula said.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)