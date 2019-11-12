Romania Insider
Business
Standard&Poor’s changes perspective on Romania’s rating to negative due to fiscal slippages
11 December 2019
International rating agency Standard&Poor’s has changed its outlook of Romania’s rating from stable to negative while affirming the country’s long- and short-term foreign and local currency sovereign credit ratings at 'BBB-/A-3'.

“The outlook revision reflects increasing risks to Romania´s economic and fiscal stability should policymakers be unsuccessful stabilizing and consolidating Romania’s budgetary stance, including from plans to implement further pension hikes from next year,” Standard&Poor’s said in a press release.

The agency could lower Romania’s rating within the next 24 months if “fiscal and external imbalances continue to deteriorate and persist for longer than we currently anticipate, with the absence of fiscal consolidation resulting in higher public and external debt than we currently forecast” or if “a lack of economic policy synchronization leads to an overextension of real wages and increased exchange rate volatility, with potentially negative repercussions on public- and private-sector balance sheets.”

“We could revise the outlook to stable if we observed that the Government has made headway in anchoring fiscal consolidation, leading to a stabilization of Romania's public finances and external position,” Standard&Poor’s added.

