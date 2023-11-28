Macro

Romania’s public debt hits 50.5% of GDP at end-September

28 November 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s public debt reached RON 799.3 billion (EUR 152.6 billion) at the end of September, RON 92.7 billion (EUR 18.6 billion) more compared to the end of 2022, the Finance Ministry announced.

The debt-to-GDP ratio reached 50.5%, up from 47.3% at the end of 2022. However, updated GDP as of the end of September will dilute the ratio, perhaps just under 50%.

Romania’s public debt already increased in the first three quarters of 2023 more than it grew in the entire 2022 or 2021.

The ratio, as published by the Finance Ministry (to be further revised after the Q3 GDP publication), marks a new record for the country’s indebtedness.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: George Oprea/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
Macro

Romania’s public debt hits 50.5% of GDP at end-September

28 November 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s public debt reached RON 799.3 billion (EUR 152.6 billion) at the end of September, RON 92.7 billion (EUR 18.6 billion) more compared to the end of 2022, the Finance Ministry announced.

The debt-to-GDP ratio reached 50.5%, up from 47.3% at the end of 2022. However, updated GDP as of the end of September will dilute the ratio, perhaps just under 50%.

Romania’s public debt already increased in the first three quarters of 2023 more than it grew in the entire 2022 or 2021.

The ratio, as published by the Finance Ministry (to be further revised after the Q3 GDP publication), marks a new record for the country’s indebtedness.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: George Oprea/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

28 November 2023
Environment
Romania inaugurates first regional PET bottle sorting center part of Deposit-Refund System
22 November 2023
Interviews
Romania’s Copșa Mică through the lens of a Norwegian couple who lived there in the 1990s
20 November 2023
Sports
Romania qualifies for EURO 2024 after win against Israel
13 November 2023
Defense
Romania inaugurates European Training Center for F-16 fighter aircraft
13 November 2023
Culture
Alin Ușeriu, initiator of Via Transilvanica - Romania's "Road that Unites": Without people, there is no heritage
10 November 2023
Politics
Bogdan Aurescu, first Romanian elected judge of the International Court of Justice 
06 November 2023
Nature
Northern lights visible from Romania due to geomagnetic storm
31 October 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian index BET brings double returns compared with US index S&P500 and 3.5 times higher than STOXX 600 in 25 years