Romania’s public debt hits 50.5% of GDP at end-September

Romania’s public debt reached RON 799.3 billion (EUR 152.6 billion) at the end of September, RON 92.7 billion (EUR 18.6 billion) more compared to the end of 2022, the Finance Ministry announced.

The debt-to-GDP ratio reached 50.5%, up from 47.3% at the end of 2022. However, updated GDP as of the end of September will dilute the ratio, perhaps just under 50%.

Romania’s public debt already increased in the first three quarters of 2023 more than it grew in the entire 2022 or 2021.

The ratio, as published by the Finance Ministry (to be further revised after the Q3 GDP publication), marks a new record for the country’s indebtedness.

(Photo source: George Oprea/Dreamstime.com)