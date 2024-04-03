Romania's ruling Social Democrats promise 25% higher minimum wage by 2025

The minimum gross statutory wage in Romania will increase from RON 3,300 (EUR 660) currently to RON 3,700 in July and just over RON 4,100 – half of the gross average salary at that time – as of January 2025, according to a press release of the Social Democratic Party (PSD).

The country's ruling party assures that the authorities will implement the EU Directive on adequate minimum wages.

"The experts of the party (PSD) are already working on drafting a regulatory proposal for the transposition into national legislation of the European directive on adequate minimum wages in the Union European," according to the press release quoted by Ziarul Financiar.

The European directive stipulates that the minimum salary should be 50% of the national average gross salary or 60% of the median wage. Since there are no statistics for the median salary, the government will target the gross average wage, explained Cristian Vasilcoiu, secretary of state in the Ministry of Labor.

(Photo source: Aaron Amat/Dreamstime.com)