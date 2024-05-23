Romania to cap price markup charged on locally-produced food

All food produced in Romania will be subject to the price markup mechanism already enforced for basic food goods, despite the criticism expressed by economists as regards the side effects of such measures, Romanian minister of agriculture Florin Barbu announced.

The Government Ordinance on this will be passed within two weeks, he said, Digi24 reported.

"In two weeks, the ordinance will be finalized, it will be put up for public debate, and we want, as we also wanted with the ordinance regarding the capping of the commercial addition to the other 21 basic food products, that Romanians with low and medium incomes have access to basic Romanian food, with fair prices. All foods produced in Romania will be included in the ordinance," the minister said.

Barbu explained that the goods subject to the updated regulations are those produced from Romanian raw materials.

Under the price markup capping mechanism for a list of basic food goods, the food processing companies and retail firms can charge a markup of at most 20%, while the wholesale importers and distribution companies can charge up to 5% markup.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/George Calin)