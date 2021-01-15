Romania’s president gets first dose of COVID-19 vaccine: It is a simple procedure, it doesn't hurt

Video

Romanian president Klaus Iohannis received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine publicly on Friday morning, January 15, marking the start of the second phase of the country's vaccination campaign.

"I just got vaccinated. It is a simple procedure, it does not hurt, and I want to emphasize that this vaccine is safe, effective, and I recommend vaccination to everyone," the president said.

"Vaccination and compliance with the restriction measures will help us stop the pandemic," he added.

Prime minister Florin Citu will also get vaccinated on Saturday, January 16.

The second phase of the vaccination campaign targets people aged over 65 and those with chronic illnesses, as well as people working in "key, essential areas," including the parliament, presidency, and government.

The list of the chronic illnesses covered by the second phase of the campaign includes diabetes, obesity, other metabolic disorders (including congenital), cardiovascular diseases, kidney diseases, oncological diseases, lung diseases, neurological disorders (including Down syndrome), moderate/severe liver disease, and autoimmune disorders. The full list can be checked here (in Romanian).

People included in the second phase will be able to schedule for vaccination starting Friday, January 15, from 15.00. Valeriu Gheorghita, the coordinator of the COVID-19 vaccination campaign in Romania, said that appointments for people over 65 and those with chronic diseases could be made individually (through the dedicated online registration platform), through family doctors, call center services, or through the social assistance departments, Digi24 reported. In the case of employees, registration can be done by the employer.

In Bucharest, eight vaccination centers are open in a first phase, with a total of 23 vaccination points. They are set up at the Coltea Hospital, Floreasca Emergency Hospital, the Matei Bals National Institute of Infectious Diseases, the Marius Nasta Institute of Pneumology, Obregia Hospital, the National Institute for Medical Expertise and Work Capacity Recovery, and the University Emergency Hospital, Stiri.tvr.ro reported.

Romania's COVID-19 vaccination campaign is carried out in three stages. The first one, which started on December 27, targeted the medical personnel. The second phase covers vulnerable groups and those working in essential areas, while the third stage includes the rest of the population.

More than 167,600 people in Romania received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine by Thursday, January 14.

(Photo source: Presidency.ro)