Romania's Resilience Plan: EC will finance most of the projects proposed

The National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) will not be 100% as the Government wanted, as the European Commission had several objections, but most of the proposed projects will be funded, said the National Liberal Party (PNL) president Ludovic Orban.

Romania's Government will submit PNRR on May 31, and only marginal amendments, at the request of the European Commission, can be operated afterwards.

"Of course, the National Recovery and Resilience Plan will not be 100% as we wanted it to be. The European Commission, for example, has had objections to irrigation, has had objections to the business support mechanism and still has objections, but in the end, most of the projects and proposals that we have included in the PNRR will be financed, we will have European financial resources that we will use to develop Romania," Orban declared in a press conference, Agerpres reported.

Regarding the support of PNRR from all political parties, the PNL leader considers that the Government does not necessarily have to secure the agreement of the opposition Social Democrats (PSD), who had at its disposal two consultation sessions in which they could present its proposals.

(Photo source: Gov.ro)