Romania Photo of the Day: Mamaia – the pearl of the Romanian Black Sea coast

Romania Photo of the Day created in partnership with stock photo provider Dreamstime aims to highlight the best of Romania. From stunning landscapes and popular tourist destinations and landmarks to people, traditions and food, this series helps you discover Romania one photo at a time. As we are in the peak holiday season, we start with the most popular seaside destinations in Romania.

Located on an 8km strip of land between the Black Sea and Lake Siutghiol, just north of Constanta, Mamaia is the most popular Romanian Black Sea resort. Its wide beach with fine sand is usually full of tourists during the peak summer season although the hotels in Mamaia are famous for being more expensive than those in the southern part of the Romanian seaside. A popular song says that “a weekend in Mamaia costs as much as a whole holiday in Varna.” Still, for many Romanians, Mamaia remains the go-to summer destination. (Photo source - click on number to get to the original file: 130524180 © Calin Stan | Dreamstime.com)

Mamaia beach in peak season – Photo 123925766 © Elenaphotos | Dreamstime.com

Mamaia promenade – Photo 42828283 © Gicamatescu | Dreamstime.com

Mamaia at night - Photo 26379113 © Voltan1 | Dreamstime.com

