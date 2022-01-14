Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
COVID-19: Romania will start vaccinating children aged 5-11 this month

14 January 2022
Children in Romania aged between 5 and 11 years will be able to receive the Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccine starting January 26, the committee coordinating the vaccination campaign CNCAV announced. Appointments can already be made on the dedicated online platform.

Parents or legal representatives can book appointments for children. Vaccinations will be made only in centres dedicated to this age group, which can be found in the platform with the name P_Ped. According to CNCAV, at this moment, 219 pediatric vaccination offices have been included on the booking platform.

Children aged 5-11 will also be able to receive the vaccine without a prior appointment at the dedicated vaccination centres or family doctor’s offices.

The vaccine will be administered in two doses at an interval of 21 days, similar to other age groups.

Parental consent is needed for children in this age group to be vaccinated.

According to the official report, more than 16.14 million COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered in Romania by January 13 to over 8 million people (of which 7.9 million fully vaccinated).

According to doctor Valeriu Gheorghita, the coordinator of Romania’s vaccination campaign, Bucharest has reached a vaccination rate of 66.5%. Six other counties have a vaccination coverage rate of between 50 - 60%, namely Cluj, Constanta, Sibiu, Ilfov, Tulcea, and Brasov.

“All counties have a vaccination rate of over 30% of the resident population over the age of 12,” Gheorghita said, according to Digi24.

(Photo source: Jesada Wongsa/Dreamstime.com)

