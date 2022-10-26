Politics

Romania expects outcome of Schengen inspection on October 26

26 October 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Experts of the European Commission (EC) and the member states will unveil on October 26, in Brussels, to the Working Group for Schengen issues, their report and conclusions regarding the Schengen evaluation mission in Romania and Bulgaria.

The Council must then take the necessary steps so that the two countries, along with Croatia, to fully join the area of ​​free movement, spokeswoman of the European Commission for internal affairs, migration and internal security Anitta Hipper stated.

"The time has come for the Council to continue this approach and to take the necessary steps for these countries to fully join the Schengen zone," Anitta Hipper said in an email sent to Agerpres on October 24, according to G4media.ro.

Hipper, who is the spokeswoman for the European Commissioner for Internal Affairs Ylva Johansson, made these clarifications in response to a request to comment on the vote in the House of Representatives of the Dutch Parliament, on October 19, on a resolution regarding the accession of Romania and Bulgaria to the Schengen area.

Noting that, for many years, the Dutch government has voted against Romania and Bulgaria entering the Schengen area because of corruption and persistent problems with organized crime in both countries, the resolution requests the Hague government to carry out additional investigations.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Tanaonte/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
Politics

Romania expects outcome of Schengen inspection on October 26

26 October 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Experts of the European Commission (EC) and the member states will unveil on October 26, in Brussels, to the Working Group for Schengen issues, their report and conclusions regarding the Schengen evaluation mission in Romania and Bulgaria.

The Council must then take the necessary steps so that the two countries, along with Croatia, to fully join the area of ​​free movement, spokeswoman of the European Commission for internal affairs, migration and internal security Anitta Hipper stated.

"The time has come for the Council to continue this approach and to take the necessary steps for these countries to fully join the Schengen zone," Anitta Hipper said in an email sent to Agerpres on October 24, according to G4media.ro.

Hipper, who is the spokeswoman for the European Commissioner for Internal Affairs Ylva Johansson, made these clarifications in response to a request to comment on the vote in the House of Representatives of the Dutch Parliament, on October 19, on a resolution regarding the accession of Romania and Bulgaria to the Schengen area.

Noting that, for many years, the Dutch government has voted against Romania and Bulgaria entering the Schengen area because of corruption and persistent problems with organized crime in both countries, the resolution requests the Hague government to carry out additional investigations.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Tanaonte/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

26 October 2022
RI +
How to heal covert scars for half of your life: Top Romanian model about his secret to success
21 October 2022
Eco
WWF opens rural eco-hub in Romania’s Carpathian Mountains
20 October 2022
Tech
Google opens new office in downtown Bucharest
18 October 2022
Politics
European Parliament backs resolution calling for Romania, Bulgaria to be admitted into Schengen
14 October 2022
Social
Romanian scientist at Stanford leads research on human brain cells being transplanted into rats
12 October 2022
Politics
Bill barring convicted felons from public office passed into law in Romania
12 October 2022
Social
Romanian woman testifies in the Council of Europe about the traumas she experienced in a Communist orphanage
06 October 2022
Politics
EP debates usher hopes of Romania being welcomed into Schengen