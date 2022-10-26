Romania expects outcome of Schengen inspection on October 26

Experts of the European Commission (EC) and the member states will unveil on October 26, in Brussels, to the Working Group for Schengen issues, their report and conclusions regarding the Schengen evaluation mission in Romania and Bulgaria.

The Council must then take the necessary steps so that the two countries, along with Croatia, to fully join the area of ​​free movement, spokeswoman of the European Commission for internal affairs, migration and internal security Anitta Hipper stated.

"The time has come for the Council to continue this approach and to take the necessary steps for these countries to fully join the Schengen zone," Anitta Hipper said in an email sent to Agerpres on October 24, according to G4media.ro.

Hipper, who is the spokeswoman for the European Commissioner for Internal Affairs Ylva Johansson, made these clarifications in response to a request to comment on the vote in the House of Representatives of the Dutch Parliament, on October 19, on a resolution regarding the accession of Romania and Bulgaria to the Schengen area.

Noting that, for many years, the Dutch government has voted against Romania and Bulgaria entering the Schengen area because of corruption and persistent problems with organized crime in both countries, the resolution requests the Hague government to carry out additional investigations.

(Photo source: Tanaonte/Dreamstime.com)