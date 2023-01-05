Business

Romanian authorities urge OMV Petrom to submit overdue documents on Neptun Deep project

05 January 2023
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania's agency for mineral resources (ANRM) requested OMV Petrom (BVB: SNP), the operator of the Neptun Deep offshore project, to submit the complete documentation for the Declaration of Commerciality (DoC) regarding the deposits covered by the project, Cursdeguvernare.ro announced on January 4, quoting sources within the Government familiar with the developments.

OMV Petrom should submit the documents within six weeks, or the concession contract can be terminated, according to the same source.

The DoC submitted on December 13, a couple of weeks before the December 31 deadline, does not include the evaluation study of geological resources and reserves for Domino and Pelican Sud (the two deposits covered by the project), the sources reportedly explained.

Reportedly, the evaluation study should detail the reserves' size and the planned production calendar – a detail OMV Petrom keeps postponing while expecting better regulatory terms from the authorities.

The Declaration of Commerciality (DoC) is the crucial stage for starting investments, and failure to submit it may result in the withdrawal of the operating license for the perimeter.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
Business

Romanian authorities urge OMV Petrom to submit overdue documents on Neptun Deep project

05 January 2023
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania's agency for mineral resources (ANRM) requested OMV Petrom (BVB: SNP), the operator of the Neptun Deep offshore project, to submit the complete documentation for the Declaration of Commerciality (DoC) regarding the deposits covered by the project, Cursdeguvernare.ro announced on January 4, quoting sources within the Government familiar with the developments.

OMV Petrom should submit the documents within six weeks, or the concession contract can be terminated, according to the same source.

The DoC submitted on December 13, a couple of weeks before the December 31 deadline, does not include the evaluation study of geological resources and reserves for Domino and Pelican Sud (the two deposits covered by the project), the sources reportedly explained.

Reportedly, the evaluation study should detail the reserves' size and the planned production calendar – a detail OMV Petrom keeps postponing while expecting better regulatory terms from the authorities.

The Declaration of Commerciality (DoC) is the crucial stage for starting investments, and failure to submit it may result in the withdrawal of the operating license for the perimeter.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

03 January 2023
Macro
Romania’s economy increasingly complex and set to grow more, Harvard economists say
03 January 2023
Events
Timișoara to host biggest Brâncuși exhibition in Romania in 50 years
03 January 2023
Social
First census results show Romania’s population is shrinking
21 December 2022
Capital markets powered by BSE
Bucharest Stock Exchange sees highest monthly growth in 20 months
21 December 2022
Travel
Romania travel: Destinations to visit in 2023
19 December 2022
Capital markets powered by BSE
Bucharest Stock Exchange 140th anniversary: BVB reaches 370 listed companies, all eyes on upcoming Hidroelectrica listing
16 December 2022
Music
Robbie Williams and Sam Smith to headline Summer in the City festival in Bucharest
16 December 2022
CSR
NGO completes construction of donation-funded children's hospital in Bucharest