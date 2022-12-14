Business

 

The Capital Markets News section is powered by the Bucharest Stock Exchange 

 

BSE

 

 

OMV Petrom enters development stage for Neptun Deep offshore field

14 December 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Oil company OMV Petrom (BVB: SNP) on December 13 confirmed the submission of a declaration of commercial discovery to the mineral resources agency NAMR concerning the offshore field Neptun Deep.

OMV Petrom also said that it estimates the investments for reaching the production stage at EUR 4 bln.

"The declaration represents an intermediate step in the process of making the final investment decision and starting the development," the company explained, according to G4media.ro.

"In the context of the fulfilment of all procedural steps, the final investment decision is estimated for mid-2023, and the first gas production for the beginning of 2027," it added.

However, the state's representative on the company's board, Razvan Nicolescu, recently explained for Ziarul Financiar that the investment decision is more of an internal decision of OMV Petrom that has nothing to do with the investment calendar that is triggered by the declaration of commercial discovery.

As the main operator of Neptun deep, under a 50:50 arrangement with Romgaz, OMV Petrom was bound to confirm the continuation of the project or drop it by the end of this year.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
Business

 

The Capital Markets News section is powered by the Bucharest Stock Exchange 

 

BSE

 

 

OMV Petrom enters development stage for Neptun Deep offshore field

14 December 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Oil company OMV Petrom (BVB: SNP) on December 13 confirmed the submission of a declaration of commercial discovery to the mineral resources agency NAMR concerning the offshore field Neptun Deep.

OMV Petrom also said that it estimates the investments for reaching the production stage at EUR 4 bln.

"The declaration represents an intermediate step in the process of making the final investment decision and starting the development," the company explained, according to G4media.ro.

"In the context of the fulfilment of all procedural steps, the final investment decision is estimated for mid-2023, and the first gas production for the beginning of 2027," it added.

However, the state's representative on the company's board, Razvan Nicolescu, recently explained for Ziarul Financiar that the investment decision is more of an internal decision of OMV Petrom that has nothing to do with the investment calendar that is triggered by the declaration of commercial discovery.

As the main operator of Neptun deep, under a 50:50 arrangement with Romgaz, OMV Petrom was bound to confirm the continuation of the project or drop it by the end of this year.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

13 December 2022
Culture
Timişoara reveals program for the European Capital of Culture year
09 December 2022
Politics
Romanian political leaders respond to Austria’s ‘unfair’ decision to block Romania’s Schengen accession
08 December 2022
Politics
Schengen: Romania denied January 2023 entry after Justice and Home Affairs Council vote
08 December 2022
Social
Ukraine, Russia, the census: Google reveals top searches in Romania in 2022
02 December 2022
Leisure
Romania has 189km of ski slopes, as much as one resort in France or Switzerland
02 December 2022
Culture
Traditional Romanian blouse included in UNESCO patrimony
02 December 2022
Politics
Austria is reportedly sole obstacle ahead of Romania's Schengen membership
29 November 2022
Events
George Enescu Festival: 2023 edition brings world's most famous artists and orchestras to Romania