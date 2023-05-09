Romania had always been a strong contender in the Eurovision Song Contest, having achieved a top ten placing several times, including a third-place finish in 2005 with Luminita Anghel and Sistem's "Let Me Try". However, its odds for the 2023 competition are currently not looking particularly promising.

Romania's odds to win the contest are currently at 50:1, placing them in the lower half of the rankings. While it's still early days and things can certainly change, this doesn't bode well for the country's chances.

One possible reason for this is that Romania has struggled in recent years to produce entries that stand out from the crowd. However, last year, Romanian singer WRS qualified for the Grand Final of the Eurovision Song Contest, with the song Llamame.

Bookmarkers hail Loreen, a Swede singer with Moroccan roots and former Eurovision winner in 2012, and her song "Tattoo" to replicate the same success a decade after her victorious win.

Romania enjoys rather a strong record of success in the Junior Eurovision Song Contest, having won the competition twice and achieved top ten placings on seven occasions. This suggests that the country has a pool of talented young performers who could potentially make a splash at the adult contest.

In this year's edition, Romania is represented by an electropop crooner from Bucharest, Theodor Andrei, with his song "D.G.T. (Off and On)". Romania is seeded for the second semi-final on May 11, 2023, at Liverpool Arena in England, where Andrei will be pitted against favorite contenders like Austria, Australia, Cyprus, and Belgium.

(Photo source: Eurovision/Facebook)