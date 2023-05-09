Events

What are Romania's odds at the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest?

09 May 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania had always been a strong contender in the Eurovision Song Contest, having achieved a top ten placing several times, including a third-place finish in 2005 with Luminita Anghel and Sistem's "Let Me Try". However, its odds for the 2023 competition are currently not looking particularly promising.

Romania's odds to win the contest are currently at 50:1, placing them in the lower half of the rankings. While it's still early days and things can certainly change, this doesn't bode well for the country's chances.

One possible reason for this is that Romania has struggled in recent years to produce entries that stand out from the crowd. However, last year, Romanian singer WRS qualified for the Grand Final of the Eurovision Song Contest, with the song Llamame.

Bookmarkers hail Loreen, a Swede singer with Moroccan roots and former Eurovision winner in 2012, and her song "Tattoo" to replicate the same success a decade after her victorious win. 

Romania enjoys rather a strong record of success in the Junior Eurovision Song Contest, having won the competition twice and achieved top ten placings on seven occasions. This suggests that the country has a pool of talented young performers who could potentially make a splash at the adult contest.

In this year's edition, Romania is represented by an electropop crooner from Bucharest, Theodor Andrei, with his song "D.G.T. (Off and On)". Romania is seeded for the second semi-final on May 11, 2023, at Liverpool Arena in England, where Andrei will be pitted against favorite contenders like Austria, Australia, Cyprus, and Belgium. 

rafly@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Eurovision/Facebook)

Read next
Normal
Events

What are Romania's odds at the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest?

09 May 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania had always been a strong contender in the Eurovision Song Contest, having achieved a top ten placing several times, including a third-place finish in 2005 with Luminita Anghel and Sistem's "Let Me Try". However, its odds for the 2023 competition are currently not looking particularly promising.

Romania's odds to win the contest are currently at 50:1, placing them in the lower half of the rankings. While it's still early days and things can certainly change, this doesn't bode well for the country's chances.

One possible reason for this is that Romania has struggled in recent years to produce entries that stand out from the crowd. However, last year, Romanian singer WRS qualified for the Grand Final of the Eurovision Song Contest, with the song Llamame.

Bookmarkers hail Loreen, a Swede singer with Moroccan roots and former Eurovision winner in 2012, and her song "Tattoo" to replicate the same success a decade after her victorious win. 

Romania enjoys rather a strong record of success in the Junior Eurovision Song Contest, having won the competition twice and achieved top ten placings on seven occasions. This suggests that the country has a pool of talented young performers who could potentially make a splash at the adult contest.

In this year's edition, Romania is represented by an electropop crooner from Bucharest, Theodor Andrei, with his song "D.G.T. (Off and On)". Romania is seeded for the second semi-final on May 11, 2023, at Liverpool Arena in England, where Andrei will be pitted against favorite contenders like Austria, Australia, Cyprus, and Belgium. 

rafly@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Eurovision/Facebook)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

09 May 2023
Tech
European Cybersecurity Competence Center opens in Bucharest
09 May 2023
Society
Romanian photographer Vadim Ghirda part of AP team receiving Pulitzer prize
04 May 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian agribusiness group Agricover Holding launches EUR 85 mln IPO on Bucharest Stock Exchange
03 May 2023
Society
Reporters Without Borders: Press in Romania lacks transparent funding, independence
25 April 2023
Real Estate
RO developer invests EUR 120 mln in Bucharest's first "Lagoon City", plans to scale the project in Budapest, Prague and Warsaw
20 April 2023
Education
Romanian entrepreneur donates 500HP Dodge Challenger to expand his container library educational program
19 April 2023
Romanians abroad
Romanian microbiologist selected as backup crew member for first NASA mission simulating a stay on Mars
11 April 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian Agricover Holding announces plans for IPO on the Bucharest Stock Exchange