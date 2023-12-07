Romania’s Nuclearelectrica joins net zero commitment that aims to triple nuclear energy by 2050

Romania's sole nuclear energy producer Nuclearelectrica has joined the Net Zero Nuclear Industry Pledge, launched on December 5 at COP28 – the United Nations Climate Change Conference, organized in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Initiated by 120 companies based in 25 countries and active in over 140 nations worldwide, the commitment aims to triple nuclear capacity by 2050.

"Nuclear energy currently supports 20% of Romania's energy needs and represents a strategic option for Romania to ensure decarbonization, energy stability, independence, and the strengthening of Romania's energy infrastructure, with significant macroeconomic effects. In this regard, we are developing a nuclear energy program that will increase nuclear energy production capacity in Romania by 133% by 2030/2031, by extending the lifespan of Unit 1 by an additional 30 years, considering the benefits of nuclear plant retechnologization – another 30 years of clean, reliable, and accessible energy, developing Units 3 and 4 projects, implementing small modular reactor facilities with multiple socio-economic benefits that can position Romania as a regional leader. [...] We are pleased to join the industry's commitment to triple nuclear energy production capacity, share our expertise, and inspire other countries," said Cosmin Ghiță, CEO of Nuclearelectrica, cited in the press release.

Since 2000, nuclear energy production has averaged 2500 TWh of electricity each year globally. Currently, nuclear reactors worldwide provide about 10% of electricity and approximately one-fourth of all clean and low-carbon electricity in the world.

However, with the expected increase in electricity demand, nuclear energy projects need to develop more rapidly. Ensuring that nuclear energy has equal access to climate financing as other clean energy sources, governments can enable the global development of nuclear capacity. Through robust collaboration with governments worldwide, the nuclear industry will be responsible for implementing such policy objectives by constructing and operating both existing and new nuclear plants, support facilities, and related technologies.

Companies supporting this pledge align with the ambition demonstrated by governments that joined the Ministerial Declaration for tripling nuclear capacity on December 2. Both the Ministerial Declaration and the Net Zero Nuclear Industry Pledge commit to achieving the goal of tripling nuclear capacity by 2050.

On December 2, Romanian president Klaus Iohannis and minister of energy Sebastian Burduja endorsed the Declaration for tripling nuclear capacity, along with 22 other countries.

(Photo source: C Adrea | Dreamstime.com)