Andrei Chirileasa 

 

Politics

Emergence of new Govt. in Romania may take a bit longer

15 November 2021
Despite optimistic claims coming from both major parties negotiating for a new ruling majority in Romania, the talks between Liberal Party (PNL) and Social Democrats (PSD) are moving very slowly. No progress has been reported in key issues, including the fiscal and taxation strategy, the justice laws and the identity of the prime minister.

The two parties missed a deadline and deferred the planned visit to President Klaus Iohannis, scheduled for Friday, November 12.

Furthermore, according to Hotnews.ro, PSD mentioned the option of "renegotiating the Recovery and Resilience Plan" with the European Commission and closing the Cooperation and Verification Mechanism "without dismantling the Special Section" - steps that mark significant deviations from the policies pursued so far by the former centre-right Government formed by PNL with USR.

Liberal leader Florin Citu, still the acting prime minister more than one month after his cabinet's dismissal by no-confidence motion, said on an ambiguous note that "we don't have a date yet" for meeting President Klaus Iohannis.

President Iohannis said that he is ready to welcome any ruling coalition and appoint a prime minister-designate, as long as it is backed by a parliamentary majority.

Asked about when the prime minister's topic will be settled (with the Social Democrats), the Liberal leader failed to indicate a specific deadline. "Today, tomorrow, maybe in the coming days," Citu said, quoted by Hotnews.ro.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/George Calin)

