Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at iulian@romania-insider.com. 

 

Submitted by iuliane on Fri, 05/14/2021 - 08:01
Business

Romania’s average net wage hits new record, EUR 726 in March

14 May 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The average net wage in Romania rose to RON 3,547 (EUR 726) in March, 7.7% more compared to the same month of 2020, marking a new record even if adjusted for inflation or expressed in foreign currency.

In real terms, deflated by the consumer price inflation, the average net wage rose by 4.5% yoy, while the annual growth rate of the net wage expressed in foreign currency was 6.3% yoy.

However, the net wages in Romania slowed down visibly from the high annual growth rates seen in the past.

In the first quarter of the year, the net average wage increased by only 6.4% yoy - which is 3.3% yoy in real terms, the weakest performance since 2013 except for the second quarter of 2020 (during the lockdown). On the upside, a 3.3% yoy real growth is still robust and likely to support private consumption’s expansion.

For the Q1, the average net wage expressed in euros increased by 4.6% to EUR 704.

The wages in the budgetary sector indeed remained steady (+/- 1%) in the first quarter of the year - in line with the Government’s decision.

In the sectors of public administration, they are already well above the economy-wide average (RON 5,069), in the health sector they rose marginally by 0.5% qoq to RON 4,193 and in education, they remain only slightly above the economy-wide average (RON 3,608).

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Shutterstock)

Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Tue, 09/22/2020 - 14:31
08 October 2020
Profiles & Interviews
#GirlsCode: From designing an app that impressed Steve Jobs to building the next Romanian unicorn in US
Normal
Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at iulian@romania-insider.com. 

 

Submitted by iuliane on Fri, 05/14/2021 - 08:01
Business

Romania’s average net wage hits new record, EUR 726 in March

14 May 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The average net wage in Romania rose to RON 3,547 (EUR 726) in March, 7.7% more compared to the same month of 2020, marking a new record even if adjusted for inflation or expressed in foreign currency.

In real terms, deflated by the consumer price inflation, the average net wage rose by 4.5% yoy, while the annual growth rate of the net wage expressed in foreign currency was 6.3% yoy.

However, the net wages in Romania slowed down visibly from the high annual growth rates seen in the past.

In the first quarter of the year, the net average wage increased by only 6.4% yoy - which is 3.3% yoy in real terms, the weakest performance since 2013 except for the second quarter of 2020 (during the lockdown). On the upside, a 3.3% yoy real growth is still robust and likely to support private consumption’s expansion.

For the Q1, the average net wage expressed in euros increased by 4.6% to EUR 704.

The wages in the budgetary sector indeed remained steady (+/- 1%) in the first quarter of the year - in line with the Government’s decision.

In the sectors of public administration, they are already well above the economy-wide average (RON 5,069), in the health sector they rose marginally by 0.5% qoq to RON 4,193 and in education, they remain only slightly above the economy-wide average (RON 3,608).

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Shutterstock)

Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Tue, 09/22/2020 - 14:31
08 October 2020
Profiles & Interviews
#GirlsCode: From designing an app that impressed Steve Jobs to building the next Romanian unicorn in US
Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

13 May 2021
Social
Romania’s president announces substantial relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions
11 May 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Last call for dividends on the Bucharest Stock Exchange: Large companies offer gross yields between 4% and 8%
11 May 2021
RI +
French entrepreneur aims to turn an idea he found in Bangkok into a profitable business in Romania
10 May 2021
Business
Ford Romania CEO: I can ride my bike faster than the trains that carry our cars
07 May 2021
RI +
Bucharest-based startup Vehicool washes your car right where it’s parked
05 May 2021
Business
US biotech startup gets USD 140 mln financing to advance groundbreaking research started by Romanian professor at Caltech
04 May 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Bucharest Stock Exchange’s blue-chip index, up 15.7% in four months
27 April 2021
Business
Ford will invest USD 300 mln to produce all-electric commercial vehicle at its plant in Romania