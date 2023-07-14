Romania's National Library advances temporary closure date after discovering bedbugs on premises

The National Library of Romania will be closed from Monday, July 17, until September 4, after bedbugs were found on the benches in the public access area.

"We recently found certain parasitic insects (bedbugs) on some benches on the ground floor of the building, in the area used by the public. With regret, we inform you that we will close the National Library two weeks earlier than planned - starting from Monday, July 17," the Library announced on Facebook.

The National Library was scheduled to be closed from July 31 to September 3 this year for pest control, sanitation, and the reorganization of public spaces. “However, this unforeseen situation has forced us to advance the closure date,” institution representatives said.

"Unfortunately, recent studies have shown that bedbugs often affect public spaces in libraries, and more importantly, they can be book lovers," the institution warns.

(Photo source: Douglas Mackenzie | Dreamstime.com)