Romania’s National Cathedral to be consecrated this month

Romania’s National Cathedral, one of the largest Orthodox churches in the world, will be consecrated on October 26, the Romanian Patriarchate announced on Monday, October 13, presenting a detailed timeline of the building’s construction that spans two decades.

Back in 2005, in accordance with the wishes of the late Patriarch Teoctist, the site for the National Cathedral was chosen in downtown Bucharest, near the Palace of Parliament. The government issued the emergency ordinance that year, designating the area of 110,000 square meters for the project, according to Basilica.ro.

The following year, the land was formally handed over to the Romanian Patriarchate, and on November 29, 2007, Patriarch Daniel officiated the blessing of the foundation stone. Later that year, Parliament adopted a law approving the construction of the architectural complex.

The winning design, created by SC Vanel Exim SRL, was selected in 2010 following a national competition, and a construction permit was issued later that year. Building works began shortly after, with the firm Bog’Art contracted to execute the cathedral’s underground structure.

By April 2013, construction had reached ground level, and Austrian company Strabag started work on the superstructure.

The first liturgy was held in front of the unfinished building in 2016 during an international Orthodox youth meeting.

In September 2018, the cathedral’s bells were installed at a height of 60 meters, followed by the completion of the main bell tower in October. That year, artist Daniel Codrescu and his team began the extensive mosaic decoration of the altar and iconostasis, including the 16-meter-tall Platytera icon of the Virgin Mary - the largest of its kind in Romania.

The cathedral’s altar was consecrated on November 25, 2018, by Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew of Constantinople and Patriarch Daniel of Romania.

In May 2019, Pope Francis visited the site during his apostolic trip to Romania.

Construction of the towers and copper roofing was completed later in 2019, and the installation of the seven-ton cross atop the central dome took place in April 2025, at a height of approximately 130 meters. The interior mosaics, covering around 25,000 square meters, were completed between 2019 and 2025, forming one of the largest iconographic ensembles in the Orthodox world.

The cathedral’s consecration on October 26, 2025, will be led jointly by Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew and Patriarch Daniel, marking the culmination of one of Romania’s most significant religious and cultural projects.

