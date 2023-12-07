Energy

Romania, Moldova to sign memorandum to integrate energy markets

07 December 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Ministries of Energy in Romania and Moldova will sign on December 11 a memorandum regarding the integration of their natural gas and electricity markets in the medium and long term.

The Moldovan government cleared the memorandum on December 6.

"The advancement of the investment projects included in the Memorandum will both increase the security of energy supply in the Republic of Moldova and Romania, as well as contribute to the diversification of sources and supply routes at the regional level," stated the secretary of state Cristina Pereteatcu, quoted by Profit.ro.

Thus, their electricity networks will be linked by two new interconnections, and the existing one will be strengthened.

Romania's market operator OPCOM will be designated as a market operator in Moldova as well. Moldova's transport system operator Moldelectrica will be integrated into the balancing market operated by a subsidiary of the Romanian peer company Transelectrica.

This is highly important for the development of intermittent green power generation units in Moldova on a scale that can not be now accommodated by the country's weak balancing capacity.

Regarding the natural gas market, the pipeline Ungheni-Chisinau will be enlarged, and a circular pipeline will be built around the Moldovan capital city, Chisinau. New natural gas deposits will be developed on the territory of Romania to be used by Moldova, or existing deposits will be expanded. 

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
Energy

Romania, Moldova to sign memorandum to integrate energy markets

07 December 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Ministries of Energy in Romania and Moldova will sign on December 11 a memorandum regarding the integration of their natural gas and electricity markets in the medium and long term.

The Moldovan government cleared the memorandum on December 6.

"The advancement of the investment projects included in the Memorandum will both increase the security of energy supply in the Republic of Moldova and Romania, as well as contribute to the diversification of sources and supply routes at the regional level," stated the secretary of state Cristina Pereteatcu, quoted by Profit.ro.

Thus, their electricity networks will be linked by two new interconnections, and the existing one will be strengthened.

Romania's market operator OPCOM will be designated as a market operator in Moldova as well. Moldova's transport system operator Moldelectrica will be integrated into the balancing market operated by a subsidiary of the Romanian peer company Transelectrica.

This is highly important for the development of intermittent green power generation units in Moldova on a scale that can not be now accommodated by the country's weak balancing capacity.

Regarding the natural gas market, the pipeline Ungheni-Chisinau will be enlarged, and a circular pipeline will be built around the Moldovan capital city, Chisinau. New natural gas deposits will be developed on the territory of Romania to be used by Moldova, or existing deposits will be expanded. 

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

28 November 2023
Environment
Romania inaugurates first regional PET bottle sorting center part of Deposit-Refund System
22 November 2023
Interviews
Romania’s Copșa Mică through the lens of a Norwegian couple who lived there in the 1990s
20 November 2023
Sports
Romania qualifies for EURO 2024 after win against Israel
13 November 2023
Defense
Romania inaugurates European Training Center for F-16 fighter aircraft
13 November 2023
Culture
Alin Ușeriu, initiator of Via Transilvanica - Romania's "Road that Unites": Without people, there is no heritage
10 November 2023
Politics
Bogdan Aurescu, first Romanian elected judge of the International Court of Justice 
06 November 2023
Nature
Northern lights visible from Romania due to geomagnetic storm
31 October 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian index BET brings double returns compared with US index S&P500 and 3.5 times higher than STOXX 600 in 25 years