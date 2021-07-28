COVID-19: Romania to also use Moderna’s vaccine for children aged 12-17 starting next week

According to Valeriu Gheorghita, the coordinator of the national vaccination campaign, children in Romania aged between 12 and 17 years will also have the option to receive the COVID-19 vaccine produced by Moderna starting August 2.

The online platform will be updated to allow appointments for this vaccine from August 1.

“On July 23, the European Medicines Agency approved the extension of indication for the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to include use in the 12-17 age group. As such, from August 2, the vaccine from Moderna will also become available for this age group in Romania,” Valeriu Gheorghita said, according to News.ro. “Vaccination procedures are similar to those for the population over 18 years of age,” he added.

Gheorghita also noted that parental consent is needed for children in this age group to be vaccinated.

According to the official report, more than 9.34 million doses of a COVID-19 vaccine were administered in Romania by July 27 to over 4.96 million people (of which 4.81 million were fully vaccinated).

However, the COVID-19 vaccination rate has slowed down in the country, and the authorities are now seeking ways to speed up the campaign.

(Photo source: Gov.ro)