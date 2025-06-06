Romania’s National Meteorological Administration aims to become European regional hub for training

The National Meteorological Administration of Romania, or ANM, aims to become a European regional hub for professional training in the field of climate change, according to director general Elena Mateescu.

The official noted during “The Future of Agriculture” forum held on Thursday, June 5, that the ANM has already completed the European Agrometeorology Center, which will become operational this fall.

Moreover, the institution invested EUR 50 million into the Inframeteo project and acquired seven new dual-polarization radars nationwide which have been operational since 2024.

“We are trailblazers. Romania hosts the European Agrometeorology Center within the associative Region 6 of the World Meteorological Organization for Europe, first such initiative in the world, and starting this fall we will be able to offer Romanian and European farmers climate products and services based on new technologies, whether we are talking about satellite imagery or the existing equipment in the current radar network," Elena Mateescu said at the event organized by the Romanian Farmers Club, cited by Agerpres.

She also said that ANM will apply to become a regional hub for professional training in the field of climate change for Europe. "We have already created the infrastructure through the respective equipment in the center, through videoconferencing systems, an IT data center, and the ability to host and conduct thematic courses for future specialists in agrometeorology and agriculture."

Additionally, ANM will triple the number of automatic weather stations by the end of next year, from 166 currently to around 400. "For this objective, we are also beneficiaries of a new investment project through the EU-backed resilience funds, or PNRR,” Mateescu stated.

Of the 400 stations, around 300 will be meteorological ones, equipped with state-of-the-art sensors, and 100 will be agrometeorological stations.

(Photo source: Administratia Nationala de Meteorologie RA on Facebook)