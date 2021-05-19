Romanians buy fewer medicines in Q1 as COVID-19 panic eases

Romanians bought only 158 mln boxes of medicines in the first quarter of the year (Q1), 11.4% fewer compared to the same period last year - which included the first lockdown days and the related panic - according to data from the report of the market research company Cegedim.

In value, however, the medicines market posted a slight increase in Q1, to almost RON 5 bln (EUR 1 bln), 2% more compared to Q1 last year, Ziarul Financiar reported.

The groups of drugs where the strongest decreases (in volume) were reported in Q1 were those dedicated to the respiratory system (-22%) and anti-infective drugs (-20%).

In March 2020, there was an explosion in drug sales after people, in fear of the pandemic, stockpiled drugs, especially vitamins and over-the-counter drugs.

By segment, the volume decrease rate was minus 9.1% for Rx in pharmacies and minus 13.5% for OTC products (medicines and nutritional supplements), Cegedim also informs.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)