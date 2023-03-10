Romania to receive medical equipment donation from the World Health Organization

The Romanian government announced on Friday, March 10, that the country is set to benefit from a new donation of medical equipment from the World Health Organization.

The donation consists of 106 defibrillators, 228 personal protective equipment kits, and 220 stretchers for patient transport.

Prime minister Nicolae Ciuca convened the National Committee for Emergency Situations (CNSU) on Friday. A Decision was approved during the meeting, which “allows the entry into the national emergency stocks […] of several sanitary devices necessary to provide emergency medical assistance and qualified first aid made available to our country by the World Health Organization (WHO).”

According to the document, the WHO, through the Office in Romania, ensures the transport and handover-reception of the products at the central warehouse of the General Inspectorate for Emergency Situations.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Gov.ro)