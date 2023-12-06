Romania declares measles epidemic

Following the rampant increase in the count of measles cases, as well as a large number of hospitalised infected children, Romania’s Ministry of Health has declared a measles epidemic at the national level.

At the moment, almost 2,000 cases are registered in 29 counties.

As an effect of the epidemic regime, children between the ages of 9 and 11 months will be vaccinated, compared to the 12-month and 5 to 7-year anti-measles normal vaccination schedule. Those unvaccinated or with an incomplete vaccination will be targeted by the new campaign as well.

Also, the Ministry of Health will run an information campaign for parents, together with family doctors, for better adherence to the vaccination program.

Measles is an infectious disease which is easily transmitted, especially to unvaccinated children, and sometimes the evolution is serious and complications may occur, warn officials from the Ministry of Health.

Vaccination coverage with the first dose, at the national level, is 78%, and with the second dose, 62% of eligible children, being on a downward trend for more than 10 years.

(Photo source: Kuprevich/Dreamstime.com)