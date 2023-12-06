Healthcare

Romania declares measles epidemic

06 December 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Following the rampant increase in the count of measles cases, as well as a large number of hospitalised infected children, Romania’s Ministry of Health has declared a measles epidemic at the national level.

At the moment, almost 2,000 cases are registered in 29 counties.

As an effect of the epidemic regime, children between the ages of 9 and 11 months will be vaccinated, compared to the 12-month and 5 to 7-year anti-measles normal vaccination schedule. Those unvaccinated or with an incomplete vaccination will be targeted by the new campaign as well.

Also, the Ministry of Health will run an information campaign for parents, together with family doctors, for better adherence to the vaccination program.

Measles is an infectious disease which is easily transmitted, especially to unvaccinated children, and sometimes the evolution is serious and complications may occur, warn officials from the Ministry of Health.

Vaccination coverage with the first dose, at the national level, is 78%, and with the second dose, 62% of eligible children, being on a downward trend for more than 10 years.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Kuprevich/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
Healthcare

Romania declares measles epidemic

06 December 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Following the rampant increase in the count of measles cases, as well as a large number of hospitalised infected children, Romania’s Ministry of Health has declared a measles epidemic at the national level.

At the moment, almost 2,000 cases are registered in 29 counties.

As an effect of the epidemic regime, children between the ages of 9 and 11 months will be vaccinated, compared to the 12-month and 5 to 7-year anti-measles normal vaccination schedule. Those unvaccinated or with an incomplete vaccination will be targeted by the new campaign as well.

Also, the Ministry of Health will run an information campaign for parents, together with family doctors, for better adherence to the vaccination program.

Measles is an infectious disease which is easily transmitted, especially to unvaccinated children, and sometimes the evolution is serious and complications may occur, warn officials from the Ministry of Health.

Vaccination coverage with the first dose, at the national level, is 78%, and with the second dose, 62% of eligible children, being on a downward trend for more than 10 years.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Kuprevich/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

28 November 2023
Environment
Romania inaugurates first regional PET bottle sorting center part of Deposit-Refund System
22 November 2023
Interviews
Romania’s Copșa Mică through the lens of a Norwegian couple who lived there in the 1990s
20 November 2023
Sports
Romania qualifies for EURO 2024 after win against Israel
13 November 2023
Defense
Romania inaugurates European Training Center for F-16 fighter aircraft
13 November 2023
Culture
Alin Ușeriu, initiator of Via Transilvanica - Romania's "Road that Unites": Without people, there is no heritage
10 November 2023
Politics
Bogdan Aurescu, first Romanian elected judge of the International Court of Justice 
06 November 2023
Nature
Northern lights visible from Romania due to geomagnetic storm
31 October 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian index BET brings double returns compared with US index S&P500 and 3.5 times higher than STOXX 600 in 25 years