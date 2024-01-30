Healthcare

Romania may coordinate its defense with Poland, Hungary in Pfizer lawsuit

30 January 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Minister of health Alexandru Rafila recently explained during an interview that Romania might coordinate its defense with Poland and Hungary in the lawsuit that Pfizer has filed over the payment for COVID-19 vaccines. 

The pharmaceutical company sued Romania to obtain the promised payment for COVID vaccines. Romania, which requested many more doses than it required during the pandemic, would have to pay for 28 million doses that will most likely not be used. The country risks paying roughly EUR 550 million in compensation. 

Minister Alexandru Rafila explained that Romania will defend itself in this lawsuit, especially since Romanian legislation does not allow payments for products that were not purchased.

He said Romania had discussions with Pfizer representatives in December.

"There were tripartite discussions, because representatives of the European Commission, who is a signatory of the contract, were also present. They proposed a variant, in which we buy a quantity of vaccines, which they were supposed to deliver to us, and likewise, we have nothing to do with them, and for the doses we do not take, we would pay a compensatory sum of money. However, current legislation does not allow such a solution: to pay for something that is not supplied to you," Alexandru Rafila stated on TVR INFO

Pfizer’s proposal was also rejected by Poland and Hungary, which Pfizer has also sued. In the forthcoming lawsuit, Romania could coordinate its defense with the two other states.

"We are trying to coordinate, we had discussions with representatives of Poland – we had a first discussion – we exchanged information, and it remains to see if we can make this coordination work,” the Romanian minister said.

Back in Romania, the National Anticorruption Directorate is investigating former prime minister Florin Cîțu, two former ministers of health, and a state secretary for vaccine orders exceeding the needs of the population.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Ministerul Sanatatii on Facebook)

Read next
Normal
Healthcare

Romania may coordinate its defense with Poland, Hungary in Pfizer lawsuit

30 January 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Minister of health Alexandru Rafila recently explained during an interview that Romania might coordinate its defense with Poland and Hungary in the lawsuit that Pfizer has filed over the payment for COVID-19 vaccines. 

The pharmaceutical company sued Romania to obtain the promised payment for COVID vaccines. Romania, which requested many more doses than it required during the pandemic, would have to pay for 28 million doses that will most likely not be used. The country risks paying roughly EUR 550 million in compensation. 

Minister Alexandru Rafila explained that Romania will defend itself in this lawsuit, especially since Romanian legislation does not allow payments for products that were not purchased.

He said Romania had discussions with Pfizer representatives in December.

"There were tripartite discussions, because representatives of the European Commission, who is a signatory of the contract, were also present. They proposed a variant, in which we buy a quantity of vaccines, which they were supposed to deliver to us, and likewise, we have nothing to do with them, and for the doses we do not take, we would pay a compensatory sum of money. However, current legislation does not allow such a solution: to pay for something that is not supplied to you," Alexandru Rafila stated on TVR INFO

Pfizer’s proposal was also rejected by Poland and Hungary, which Pfizer has also sued. In the forthcoming lawsuit, Romania could coordinate its defense with the two other states.

"We are trying to coordinate, we had discussions with representatives of Poland – we had a first discussion – we exchanged information, and it remains to see if we can make this coordination work,” the Romanian minister said.

Back in Romania, the National Anticorruption Directorate is investigating former prime minister Florin Cîțu, two former ministers of health, and a state secretary for vaccine orders exceeding the needs of the population.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Ministerul Sanatatii on Facebook)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

30 January 2024
Transport
Dacia unveils Sandrider, its new car for the Dakar Rally 2025
25 January 2024
Events
Romania will not compete in Eurovision this year
22 January 2024
Culture
A look at the 80’s generation in Romanian photographer Andrei Bîrsan’s latest exhibition
12 January 2024
Administration
Bucharest ranked eighth world’s most congested city in 2023
10 January 2024
Environment
Beech tree conservation initiative in Romania featured in New York Times article
04 January 2024
Tech
Serban Enache, Dreamstime: We went from photography on film to AI-generated content. Change is probably the only constant in the stock photo industry
28 December 2023
Politics
Romania to enter Schengen Area with air and maritime borders in March 2024
22 December 2023
Transport
HiSky launches first direct Bucharest-New York flights after more than 20 years