Romania may coordinate its defense with Poland, Hungary in Pfizer lawsuit

Minister of health Alexandru Rafila recently explained during an interview that Romania might coordinate its defense with Poland and Hungary in the lawsuit that Pfizer has filed over the payment for COVID-19 vaccines.

The pharmaceutical company sued Romania to obtain the promised payment for COVID vaccines. Romania, which requested many more doses than it required during the pandemic, would have to pay for 28 million doses that will most likely not be used. The country risks paying roughly EUR 550 million in compensation.

Minister Alexandru Rafila explained that Romania will defend itself in this lawsuit, especially since Romanian legislation does not allow payments for products that were not purchased.

He said Romania had discussions with Pfizer representatives in December.

"There were tripartite discussions, because representatives of the European Commission, who is a signatory of the contract, were also present. They proposed a variant, in which we buy a quantity of vaccines, which they were supposed to deliver to us, and likewise, we have nothing to do with them, and for the doses we do not take, we would pay a compensatory sum of money. However, current legislation does not allow such a solution: to pay for something that is not supplied to you," Alexandru Rafila stated on TVR INFO.

Pfizer’s proposal was also rejected by Poland and Hungary, which Pfizer has also sued. In the forthcoming lawsuit, Romania could coordinate its defense with the two other states.

"We are trying to coordinate, we had discussions with representatives of Poland – we had a first discussion – we exchanged information, and it remains to see if we can make this coordination work,” the Romanian minister said.

Back in Romania, the National Anticorruption Directorate is investigating former prime minister Florin Cîțu, two former ministers of health, and a state secretary for vaccine orders exceeding the needs of the population.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Ministerul Sanatatii on Facebook)