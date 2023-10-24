Libertate/Freedom, the latest film of Romanian director Tudor Giurgiu, has been selected for several international film festivals taking place this autumn in Europe and the USA. The production already received awards at Sarajevo, TIFF, Cinefest Miskolc (Hungary), and the Waterloo Historical Film Festival (Belgium).

Inspired by real events that occurred in Sibiu in December 1989, Libertate is still being screened in Romanian cinemas, where it has already been watched by over 30,000 spectators.

Libertate is among the 12 films in the Official Competition of the Cottbus Film Festival (November 7-12), considered one of the most important events for promoting Eastern European cinema.

Tudor Giurgiu's film has also been selected for the European Competition at the Arras Film Festival, which aims to present contemporary European cinema to the audience and is part of the "Borderless" section of the 19th edition of the SlobodnaZona Film Festival, held simultaneously in three Serbian cities – Belgrade, Novi Sad, and Niš. In addition, the Romanian film can also be seen in Greece at the most significant film festival in the Greek area, the Thessaloniki Film Festival.

In the USA, Libertate will be screened at the opening of the fourth edition of the Romanian Film Festival in Washington DC, organized by the Romanian Cultural Institute and the Romanian Embassy in the USA.

The cast of Libertate includes some of the most well-known and appreciated Romanian actors, such as Iulian Postelnicu, Mirela Oprișor, Alex Bogdan, Alexandru Papadopol, Alex Calangiu, Andreea Grămoșteanu, Cuzin Toma, Leonid Doni, Andi Vasluianu, Ștefan Iancu, and Ionuț Caras.

This year, the film won the Most Popular Romanian Film Award at TIFF, the CICAE Award at Sarajevo, the Ecumenical Jury Award at Cinefest Miskolc, and the Best Costume and Set Design Award (designed by Viorica Petrovici and Vali Ighigheanu, respectively) at the Waterloo Historical Film Festival.

The schedule for the upcoming Libertate screenings can be found on Transilvaniafilm.ro.

(Photo source: Transilvania Film)