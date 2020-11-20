Romania’s labor minister tests positive for coronavirus

Romania’s labor minister Violeta Alexandru announced on Facebook that she tested positive for COVID-19. She said she would follow the indicated treatment and continue to work from home.

“I am and will remain active,” Alexandru said in her message on Facebook.

According to Digi24, the labor minister did not attend the government meeting on Wednesday.

Violeta Alexandru is the third member of the Liberal government led by Ludovic Orban to test positive for COVID-19. Economy minister Virgil Popescu was the first to announce that he tested positive for coronavirus at the beginning of this month. Then, a few days later, transport minister Lucian Bode made the same announcement.

Romania registered 10,108 new daily coronavirus cases on Thursday, November 19, bringing the total to 393,851. It was the second consecutive day with more than 10,000 new cases confirmed in 24 hours.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Facebook/Violeta Alexandru)