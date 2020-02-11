Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Mon, 11/02/2020 - 21:14
Social

Romania’s economy minister infected with COVID-19

02 November 2020
Romania’s economy minister Virgil Popescu is infected with COVID-19. He made the announcement himself on Facebook, on Monday, November 2.

Popescu is the first member of prime minister Ludovic Orban’s cabinet infected with the new coronavirus. Last week, the economy minister accompanied PM Orban in his official visit to France. After returning from France, Virgil Popescu also participated in several meetings alongside PM Orban and attended a business event on Friday, October 30 (opening photo).

The economy minister wrote on Facebook that he took the COVID-19 test before leaving for Israel, where he was to accompany PM Orban on an official visit this week. The first test came out negative, but on Sunday, the minister started to have flu symptoms, and on Monday he repeated his COVID-19 test, which came out positive.

Popescu said that he has no serious symptoms, and those close to him "are fine". The minister says that he complied with the sanitary protection rules, but that "this virus does not forgive."

In related news, prime minister Ludovic Orban announced on Monday that masks would become mandatory in Romania in all counties where the infection rate is over 1.5 new COVID-19 cases per 1,000 inhabitants (over 14 consecutive days).

editor@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Virgil Popescu's Facebook page)

Simona Fodor
Senior Editor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Mon, 11/02/2020 - 13:55
02 November 2020
Social
Romania reports more than 4,000 Covid-19 cases in 24 hours, total exceeds 250,000
Normal
