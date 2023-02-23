Romania seeks to keep the Transfăgărășan road open for longer periods

Romanian state road company CNAIR announced market consultations regarding modernization works at Transfăgărășan (DN 7C), Romania's famous road over the Carpathian mountains that is closed for the most part of the year because of the heavy snow in the area.

The world-famous road could thus finally be open all year round, Wall-street.ro reported – a scenario that seems highly improbable over the predictable time horizon, though.

The consultation comes several weeks after an avalanche hit a chalet along the route, revealing the semi-official (illegal) use of part of the road during the wintertime.

According to the announcement published by CNAIR, "the general objective of the project consists in establishing the necessary intervention measures to be taken in order to make traffic possible throughout the year and to economically develop regions served by the existing road."

CNAIR argues that the project will help the development of tourism in the region. Others, however, fear that the project will help the development of mass tourism in the region with a negative impact on the environment.

