Defense

Romania becomes 15th member state of the Naval Striking and Support Forces NATO

11 January 2024

Romania has joined the Naval Striking and Support Forces NATO (STRIKFORNATO), becoming the 15th member state of the Alliance's naval command group, the Ministry of Defense announced.

Vice Admiral Mihai Panait, Chief of the Romanian Naval Forces, participated on January 10 in Oeiras, Portugal, at the ceremony of raising the national flag of Romania at the STRIKFORNATO's headquarters. Officials from Lithuania also attended the ceremony, as the country also became a member.

"At the beginning of the year that marks two decades since Romania's accession to the North Atlantic Alliance, our country became the 15th member of NATO's most powerful naval strike group," the Romanian Ministry of Defense said.

"The partnership between the Romanian Naval Forces and STRIKFORNATO started more than a year ago, including by participating with officers in the activities and missions executed by the Allied Command, in the NATO area of responsibility," it added. 

STRIKFORNATO is a maritime-focused NATO Force Structure Command, which encompasses very high strike capabilities such as carrier battle groups, expeditionary groups, and strike groups consisting of cruisers, destroyers, and frigates.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Naval Striking and Support Forces NATO - STRIKFORNATO)

