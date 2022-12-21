Romania seals EUR 380 mln contract for Israeli drones

Romania’s Ministry of Defence assigned a five-year frame agreement to buy, through its company Romtehnica, up to seven UAS Watchkeeper X systems for a price of RON 1.9 bln (EUR 380 mln, VAT not included) from the Israeli company Elbit Systems.

The seven systems each involve a ground control station and three unmanned aircraft each, according to Hotnews.ro. Thus, in total, there will be practically 21 Watchkeeper X drones that will be operated by the Romanian Army.

The Watchkeeper X drones are designed especially for reconnaissance and intelligence-gathering missions but can also carry ammunition. A year ago, a model of the Watchkeeper X drone was presented in Bacău, armed with two missiles under each wing.

Under the signed agreement, Elbit Systems will develop at the level of local defence companies a production, integration, testing and maintenance capacity in the military field for the delivered systems. Elbit already produces in Bacău parts for its Hermes 450 (Watchkeeper) drones.

(Photo source: Facebook/Elbit Systems; photo credit: Israeli Air Force)