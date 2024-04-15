Romania’s industrial output up 0.2% y/y in February

The industrial production index in Romania rose by 0.2% y/y in February, a rather positive yet modest performance that does not invalidate the downward industrial trend seen over the past couple of years.

The overall output in the core manufacturing industries increased by 0.7% y/y, driven by 15% y/y growth rates in the metallurgy and non-metallic mineral products (construction materials, mainly). Double-digit growth rates were reported in the wood processing industry and paper product manufacturing (12%-13% y/y) as well as other transport equipment (+11% y/y)

The seasonally adjusted industrial production rose by 2.7% m/m in February (+3.1% in manufacturing industries), reversing part of the 3.4% m/m (-3.5% m/m for manufacturing) contraction in January.

The industrial output in 12 months to February decreased by 2.7% y/y – an improvement from the -3.0% y/y figure posted for 2023. In the core manufacturing industries, the decline was slightly softer: -2.2% y/y in 12 months to February and -2.5% y/y in 2023.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Silviu Matei/Dreamstime.com)