Romania to send over 230 tons of humanitarian aid to Gaza

20 October 2023

The Romanian government has approved the granting of humanitarian assistance to the population in the Gaza strip affected by the ongoing conflict with Israel. 

The aid consists of more than 230 tons of food and shelter items, such as canned food, rice, sugar, oil, flour, water, beds, blankets, mattresses, sleeping bags, and tents.

The aid will be transported “with the support of the Ministry of National Defense, by air, through the European humanitarian assistance, respectively, of the international organizations involved,” the Romanian government announced.

In related news, the Romanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on October 19 that another person with dual Israeli-Romanian citizenship had been reported missing in Israel. Thus, so far, according to the information provided by the Israeli authorities, four citizens with dual Israeli-Romanian citizenship have died, and two are reported as missing.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Nsbeer/Dreamstime.com)

