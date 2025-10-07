Romanian hotel industry among fastest-growing in EU, Colliers says

Romania’s hospitality sector recorded one of the strongest growth rates in the European Union in the first half of 2025, driven mainly by rising room prices rather than higher tourist volumes, according to data from Eurostat cited by real estate consultancy Colliers.

The hotel turnover in Romania rose by 19% in the first six months of 2025 compared to the same period last year, placing the country third in the EU after Greece, which saw a 35% growth, and Hungary, up 22%. Despite the surge in revenues, the number of overnight stays increased by less than 4%, Eurostat data showed.

Higher room rates have brought Romanian hotel prices closer to those in more established Central and Eastern European markets such as Poland and the Czech Republic.

In the same period, Romania attracted 2.2 million overnight stays by foreign tourists, far below Poland’s 7.2 million and Hungary’s 6.1 million. Still, at least 15 new hotel openings are expected nationwide by 2027, Colliers said.

Hotel occupancy in Romania rose by four percentage points to 65%, in line with the Central and Eastern European average, which recorded the strongest growth in Europe in the first half of the year, according to industry data provider STR. Western European countries, by contrast, posted an average increase of less than 2%, while France and the United Kingdom registered slight declines due to the absence of major international events in 2025.

Average daily rates in Romania increased by about 8% over the past year, comparable to those in Poland and the Czech Republic, where average prices range from EUR 55 to EUR 65. In Bucharest, revenue per available room reached EUR 78, close to Warsaw and Prague at around EUR 80, and just 10% below Vienna, confirming the capital’s alignment with key regional markets, Colliers also said.

However, Colliers noted that while growth has been impressive, it raises questions about long-term sustainability.

“The advance has been driven primarily by price increases rather than by higher tourist numbers, while the broader economic context - marked by inflation and new taxes introduced in 2025 - could dampen consumption. Romanians have so far managed to cope with higher costs by relying on savings accumulated over the past 15 years, but consumer confidence has visibly declined in recent quarters, reaching levels similar to those seen during the 2009 - 2010 recession,” reads the press release.

Raluca Buciuc, Director, Partner of Valuation360 and Advisory Services at Colliers, commented: “To sustain momentum, Romania must attract more foreign tourists and provide a broader range of reasons to visit. The potential is there, but success depends on investment and on a long-term strategy.”

Romania continues to lag behind neighboring markets in attracting foreign visitors. The number of overnight stays by international tourists has risen by only 23% over the past decade, compared with 44% in Poland and 26% in Hungary. In 2025, foreign visitors accounted for just 22% of all hotel overnight stays in Romania, the second-lowest share in the European Union.

Colliers expects the market to enter a new stage of expansion, with several new international brands set to open by 2027. Following the launch of the Ramada by Wyndham in Otopeni in 2024, recent additions include the Corinthia Grand Hotel du Boulevard, marking the brand’s debut in Romania with 30 rooms, and the Bucharest Unirii Square – Handwritten Collection by Accor, which added 90 rooms earlier this year.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dmitry Kalinovsky/Dreamstime.com)