Official statistics: Romania ended 2023 with almost 1,000 km of highways

Romania ended 2023 with a total of 997 km of highways, representing only 5.6% of the total national roads, the official statistics institute INS said in its latest report. The figure increased slightly from 949 km at the end of 2022.

On December 31, 2023, public roads in Romania totaled 86,388 km, of which 17,677 km (20.4%) were national roads, 35,046 km (40.6%) were county roads, and 33,665 km (39%) were municipal roads.

According to the same source, 42,692 km (49.4% of the total) were modernized roads, while paved and dirt roads had a total length of roughly 23,000 km (or 26.7% of the total).

Of the length of national roads, 6,189 km (35%) were international roads, 997 km (5.6%) highways, and 70 km (0.4%) express roads. Based on the number of traffic lanes, 2,161 km (12.2%) were four-lane roads, 311 km (1.8%) were three-lane roads, and 37 km had six lanes.

(Photo source: Mariusika11/Dreamstime.com)