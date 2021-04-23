Statistics office: Romania had 920 km of highways at the end of 2020

Romania had 920 km of highways at the end of 2020, 54 km (6.2%) more than at the end of 2019, according to data released by the National Statistics Institute (INS).

Electrified railway lines represented 37.5% of the country’s total railway network in operation at the end of 2020.

At the end of last year, the public roads in Romania totaled 86,791 km, of which 17,913 km (20.6%) national roads, 35,085 km (40.4%) county roads, and 33,793 km (39.0%) communal roads, the same data said, Hotnews.ro reported.

Of the total national roads, 6,178 km (34.5%) were European roads, and 920 km (5.1%) were highways. Based on the number of lanes, 1,959 km (10.9%) were 4-lane roads, 297 km (1.7%) 3-lane roads and 35 km (0.2%) 6-lane roads.

(Photo source: Mariusika11/Dreamstime.com)