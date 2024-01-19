Romania participates in Green Week 2024 exhibition in Berlin

Romania's Ministry of Agriculture participates in the 88th edition of the "Green Week" (Grüne Woche) exhibition taking place in Berlin, Germany. The event is held from January 19 to 28, 2024.

This year, the ministry will have a booth showcasing the policies implemented in the field of agriculture and rural development in Romania.

Through its participation, the ministry aims to promote Romania and offer samples of products registered under European quality schemes or in the process of registration. These products include Magiun de prune Topoloveni, Salam de Sibiu, Telemea de Ibăneşti, Smoked Danube Herring and many other products, not to mention Romanian traditional spirits, according to the press release.

Additionally, among the Romanian products showcased at the 2024 edition of the "Green Week" exhibition, there are those currently undergoing registration under a European quality system, such as Babic de Buzău, Batog deltaic de sturion, Sardeluță marinată, as well as products that will go through the registration stages in a European quality system, such local sausages, smoked meat, cheese, pies, salami, fish products, or various types of fruit syrups, jams, or preserves, bakery and pastry products.

Romania will offer samples of traditional spirits pălincă and țuică, as well as white and red wine, to those coming to its booth. Visitors will also have the opportunity to taste smoked apples and plums from Vrancea.

The "Green Week 2024" exhibition serves as both a business platform and a festival of gastronomic and folk traditions with significant media impact in Europe and worldwide. In 2023, over 300,000 visitors attended the exhibition, featuring 1,400 exhibitors from 61 countries in an area of 118,000 square meters.

