Romania to launch two green energy projects under Modernisation Fund worth EUR 800 mln

The Romanian Ministry of Energy will launch in March two projects in the field of green energy, worth over EUR 800 mln, with financing from the Modernization Fund.

The two applicant guides will be released for public consultation.

"In March, we will launch these two calls, with support (grants) of over EUR 800 million: support for production and self-consumption from solar, wind and hydro energy production. All these investments mean jobs, competitiveness for the Romanian private sector and lower energy bills for all Romanians in the long term. [...] In the next period, we expect from the potential beneficiaries any suggestions for improving the financing guidelines to be able to launch a new successful competition for Romania in March," said Sebastian Burduja, minister of energy, quoted by Bursa.ro.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/George Calin)