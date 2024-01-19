Energy

Romania to launch two green energy projects under Modernisation Fund worth EUR 800 mln

19 January 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Romanian Ministry of Energy will launch in March two projects in the field of green energy, worth over EUR 800 mln, with financing from the Modernization Fund.

The two applicant guides will be released for public consultation.

"In March, we will launch these two calls, with support (grants) of over EUR 800 million: support for production and self-consumption from solar, wind and hydro energy production. All these investments mean jobs, competitiveness for the Romanian private sector and lower energy bills for all Romanians in the long term. [...] In the next period, we expect from the potential beneficiaries any suggestions for improving the financing guidelines to be able to launch a new successful competition for Romania in March," said Sebastian Burduja, minister of energy, quoted by Bursa.ro.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/George Calin)

Normal
Energy

Romania to launch two green energy projects under Modernisation Fund worth EUR 800 mln

19 January 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Romanian Ministry of Energy will launch in March two projects in the field of green energy, worth over EUR 800 mln, with financing from the Modernization Fund.

The two applicant guides will be released for public consultation.

"In March, we will launch these two calls, with support (grants) of over EUR 800 million: support for production and self-consumption from solar, wind and hydro energy production. All these investments mean jobs, competitiveness for the Romanian private sector and lower energy bills for all Romanians in the long term. [...] In the next period, we expect from the potential beneficiaries any suggestions for improving the financing guidelines to be able to launch a new successful competition for Romania in March," said Sebastian Burduja, minister of energy, quoted by Bursa.ro.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/George Calin)

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

12 January 2024
Administration
Bucharest ranked eighth world’s most congested city in 2023
10 January 2024
Environment
Beech tree conservation initiative in Romania featured in New York Times article
04 January 2024
Tech
Serban Enache, Dreamstime: We went from photography on film to AI-generated content. Change is probably the only constant in the stock photo industry
28 December 2023
Politics
Romania to enter Schengen Area with air and maritime borders in March 2024
22 December 2023
Transport
HiSky launches first direct Bucharest-New York flights after more than 20 years
21 December 2023
Culture
Heritage meets community at Timișoara's Museum of Water
12 December 2023
Society
Google reveals Romanians’ most popular searches in 2023
28 November 2023
Environment
Romania inaugurates first regional PET bottle sorting center part of Deposit-Refund System